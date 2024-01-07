Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor plants kiss on Rashmika Mandanna’s cheek; Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and team imitate Bobby Deol’s pose

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal emerged as a colossal blockbuster, not just amassing substantial revenue but also garnering immense love from audiences. The film's characters achieved overnight stardom. To celebrate this success and revel with industry peers, the movie's makers organized a glamorous black carpet bash on Saturday. The event witnessed the presence of the entire cast, crew, and prominent figures from Bollywood. The gathering was filled with delightful and heartwarming moments that captivated fans and left them in awe.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna exchange Korean finger heart

Rashmika Mandanna made a stylish entrance to the party, having flown in from Hyderabad, where she was busy shooting for a song in Pushpa 2. Despite her hectic schedule, she took a break to grace the success bash of Animal. Upon her arrival, Ranbir Kapoor noticed her and spontaneously flashed the Korean finger heart sign, a gesture that Rashmika often uses and has shared with Ranbir. In a delightful exchange, Rashmika reciprocated with the same sign, and the two actors shared a warm hug, sealed with a sweet kiss on Rashmika's cheek from Ranbir. The actress also caught up with other cast members, creating a memorable and heartwarming moment. Take a closer look:

Another heartwarming video making waves on social media captures the entire team of the film posing together for pictures. The ensemble includes Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Saurabh Sachdeva, Siddhant Karnick, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and producer Bhushan Kumar, among others. In a fun and coordinated effort, they all playfully imitated Bobby's viral finger-on-mouth pose from the film. Check it out:

Advertisement

A noteworthy moment unfolded as Rashmika, portraying Ranbir's on-screen wife, shared a warm hug and engaged in conversation with Triptii aka Bhabhi 2, who takes on the role of Ranbir's mistress in the movie. Triptii's surprised exclamation, "Oh my god," triggered a wave of fan comments, sparking speculation and adding an air of intrigue to the interaction between the two talented actresses.

In addition to the film's team, numerous Bollywood celebrities graced the party. Among the notable attendees were Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Vidya Balan, Rasha Thadani, Manushi Chhillar, Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many others.