Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor arrives with wife Alia Bhatt, Neetu-Mahesh Bhatt; Anil Kapoor makes jhakaass entry

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is an acclaimed filmmaker. But he made everyone Google his name after he came up with the action-drama film Animal. With an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, and many others, he took over the box office with a storm. Amid the film's roaring success, a special party is being hosted in Mumbai, attended by many B-town stars.

Bollywood celebrities arrive at Animal's success party

Within a month of the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, the film managed to break multiple records. The action-packed movie did an unexpected business of close to Rs 900 crores. The movie's roaring success prompted the makers to host a success bash in Mumbai. Several celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, and others arrive at the black carpet party.

Going with the theme of the event, the headliner of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor, looked smashing. The actor wore a pair of black formal pants and a shirt and layered it up with a velvet blazer in the same color. Sporting shiny shoes and wearing a pair of tinted eyewear, she walked the black carpet.

Alia Bhatt is Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest cheerleader. Hence, the actress joined him at the bash. For the gala, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star chose an electric blue dress. Donning a pair of glittery high heels, wearing a no-makeup makeup look, and her hair tied in a low ponytail, she made heads turn.

Bobby Deol made cinephiles go gaga with his acting as an antagonist in Animal. He has yet again impressed us with his stylish look for the star-studded party. The actor was seen wearing black pants with a white waistcoat and matching shoes. His visibly fit and muscular body is forcing us to take a gym subscription.

Joining Alia and Ranbir at the event were their respective parents. Actress Neetu Kapoor looked cool in her denim-on-denim look. She added a white jacket on top to finish off her look. As for Mahesh Bhatt, he arrived in his casual look, wearing a pair of denim, a black sweatshirt, and a pair of chappals.

At the black carpet event, Anil Kapoor, who played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s businessman father, Balbir Singh, made a jhakaas entry. With his stylish look, the 67-year-old actor could give youngsters a run for their money. For the event, he wore a pair of denims with a basic t-shirt, chunky boots, and a denim jacket. Don’t miss out on that attitude and expression with which Kapoor Sahab posed for the shutterbugs.

Senior actor Prem Chopra played the role of Dalbir Dodamal Singh or Bade Daji. He also graced the event with his wife, Uma Chopra. He looked dapper in an all-black look as he posed with his loving life partner. Don’t miss his patent hat.

In the short time that actor Saurabh Sachdeva made an appearance in the film, he made a significant impact by playing Bobby Deol's real-life brother, Abid Haque. At the Animal success party, he came dressed formally in a white silk shirt with a pair of black pants.

Other celebs who arrived at the event were National Award-winning actor Upendra Limaye, Dino Morea, Suresh Oberoi and son Vivek Oberoi, Siddhant Karnick, Suniel Shetty, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, and many more.

