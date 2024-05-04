The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show has been creating quite a buzz since it aired. In today’s episode, brothers Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol graced the show. In conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma, the Bollywood actors talked about their family, profession, and more.

Sunny and Bobby Deol on being Dharmendra's sons

The host, Kapil Sharma, asked Sunny Deol if he felt the pressure of being the son of a huge superstar before his launch. To this, the actor quickly replied, “Itna socha nahi. Mujhe pata tha actor banna tha, bas shuru kar diya kaam. (I didn't think much. I knew I wanted to be an actor and started working).”

Further, he recalled getting up on the stage in front of a packed theater and mouthing his dialogues confidently during his first film. "Abhi bhi yaad hain meri pehli film, Betaab ka shooting chal raha tha Mehboob Studios main, Bobby ji bhi tha waha pe tha, pura industry tha waha pe, stage 1 pura packed tha. Mereko dialogues de diye, and main dialogues dekhke seedha bol diye, ghabraye nahi ekdam."

"(I still remember my first film, Betaab. The shooting was going on at Mehboob Studios, and Bobby Ji was also there. The entire industry was there; Stage 1 was completely packed. They gave me the dialogues, and I spoke them directly after seeing them, without hesitation).”

The host, Kapil Sharma, asked Bobby Deol the same question, but with a twist. He asked if, during Bobby Deol's launch, the director was under stress, as if anything went wrong, the director would have to answer to his father and his brother. Jokingly, the Animal actor replied, "Maybe that's why Shekhar Kapur ran away, then Raj directed the film."

However, it was not at all stressful for him. he always looked up to his brother and father. "Mujhe khushi is baat ki hain kii bhaiya ne Gadar dene ke baad 22 saal wait kiya. Aur ek hi saal main, pehle papa ki film releases huyi, unhone jo role kiya, koi aur karta toh maza hi nahi aata, phir meri film aayi, aur wo bhi superhit ho gayi, (I'm happy about the fact that my brother waited 22 years after Gadar, and in the same year, my father's film was released, it would not have been fun to see somebody else do the role, then my movie came, which was a superhit again)," he added referring to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The host, as well as the audience, agreed as they clapped hearing this.

The Great Indian Show airs a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

