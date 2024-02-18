Ayesha Takia reacts to trolling about undergoing plastic surgery; says she has 'Zero interest in doing films'

Ayesha Takia, known for her roles in Bollywood hits like Wanted, Dorr, and Tarzan: The Wonder Car, was a popular actress in her time. However, she chose to step away from the spotlight after getting married. Recently, she was spotted at the airport, which excited her fans, although she also faced trolling and criticism for her looks. Now the actress has reacted to the same.

Today, on February 18, Ayesha Takia took to her Instagram handle to break her silence on facing trolls for her looks. She posted a photo which featured a long wrote penned by her in which she mentioned that she rushed to Goa two days ago due to a medical emergency in her family. Her sister has been hospitalized, and amidst all the chaos, she recalled being stopped by paparazzi and posing for them briefly before leaving. She also expressed her frustration at being scrutinized for her looks while her family was dealing with serious issues and emphasized that she has no interest in returning to films or the limelight. She lastly urged people to stop caring about her and to let her be. In the caption, she thanked her followers, fans, and well wishers foe their love.

She wrote, “Need to say this, rushed to goa two days ago..had a medical emergency in my family...my sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, i remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Tuns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks...been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don't. literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like Ppl are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...so chill.. pls feel free to not care about me at all…”

She added, “Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...how unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...lol please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good looking women, I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need ur opinions, save it for those interested. I'm sending back all ur shitty energy. Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to ur friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she's not looking like u wanted.”

Ayesha's last film appearance was in the 2011 movie Mod, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and featuring Ranvijay Singh. Following that, she served as a host on the 2012 reality television show called Sur Kshetra. Throughout her career, Ayesha has appeared in movies such as No Smoking, Wanted, Sunday, Paathshaala, and Socha Na Tha, among others.

