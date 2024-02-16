WATCH: Salman Khan’s Wanted co-star Ayesha Takia makes a rare appearance; here’s how she looks now

Salman Khan’s Wanted was released in 2009. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action drama film narrated the story of an undercover IPS officer disguised as a criminal to fight against the wanted don. In the film, popular actress Ayesha Takia played his love interest, garnering immense love and attention from the audience. Recently, she sent a nostalgic breeze amongst fans as she made a rare appearance at the airport.

Ayesha Takia makes a rare appearance at the airport with son, Mikail

Today, on Feb 16, a while back, Ayesha Takia made a rare appearance at the airport and stirred the internet. In the video, the actress was seen accompanied by her son, Mikail. Keeping it simple yet significant, the Wanted actress turned heads in a blue ethnic suit with open tresses. She also carried a white sling bag alongside. On the other hand, Ayesha’s son looked cute carrying a black backpack and sported an olive t-shirt with black track pants.

The actress acknowledged the paps by fulfilling their request by stopping and striking a pose with a sweet smile before leaving.

Take a look:

Fans react to actress' rare appearance

The internet couldn't contain its excitement as the video quickly went viral on social media. In addition, ecstatic fans responded to the post. A fan remarked, "Wow, finally seeing her." Another fan posted, "Nice to see her after a long time," while a third fan remembered about the memorable dialogue from the movie Wanted, writing, "Janvi sirf meri hai... Aur me iske liye kuch b kr skta hu," while another fan said, "Still looking gorgeous."

Advertisement

About Ayesha Takia

For the unversed, Ayesha Takia after dating Farhan Azmi for nearly three years tied the nuptial knot in a nikaah ceremony on March 1, 2009. She was just 23 at that time. Her sudden decision of marriage left all her fans quite surprised. However, she listened to her instincts and has been enjoying her marital bliss ever since. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy in 2013 whom they named, Mikail Azmi.

Farhan Azmi is the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi and is also a renowned restaurateur in Mumbai. Despite staying away from the lights camera and action, the actress is often seen sharing glimpses of her happy married life on social media too.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza pens sweet note recalling wedding with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi on their anniversary; ‘We cried copiously’