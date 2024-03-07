Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan rejected Main Hoon Na, reveals Farah Khan; 'SRK never interfered in casting'

Farah Khan, renowned filmmaker and choreographer, embarked on her directorial journey with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na. This cinematic endeavor showcased a stellar ensemble cast in significant roles featuring talents like Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty. However, despite the impressive lineup, Farah recently disclosed in an interview the hurdles she encountered in uniting these actors for the film.

Farah Khan approached Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sohail Khan for Main Hoon Na

Farah Khan recently opened up about the casting challenges she faced while working on Main Hoon Na, highlighting Shah Rukh Khan's steadfast support for her projects. In an interview with casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Mashable India's show The Bombay Dream, she revealed that apart from Shah Rukh Khan, she often encountered difficulties casting for her films.

There were no casting directors during the making of Main Hoon Na, so Farah and her assistants took charge of casting. With the exception of SRK and Sushmita Sen, to whom she had already promised roles, the rest of the cast was uncertain. Zayed Khan, for instance, joined the project at the last minute, as the initial choice for his role was Hrithik Roshan. However, Hrithik's sudden rise to stardom after the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai led him to opt out of the film.

Advertisement

Amrita Rao's casting also faced its share of challenges. Initially, Farah wanted to cast Ayesha Takia for the role, but she became unavailable due to her commitment to Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha. The actress told her that she was going for five days but didn't return for five weeks. Eventually, Amrita Rao was chosen for the part just 15 days before the shooting began.

Farah Khan sought SRK's approval for Amrita's casting, taking her to the sets of Chalte Chalte. However, the Jawan actor left the choice entirely up to Farah. The filmmaker said, "There is this one thing about Shah Rukh; he has never interfered in casting in any film ever."

During the discussion, the director also revealed her contemplation of casting veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for the antagonist role of Raghavan, the terrorist. However, this plan fell through. The Pathaan actor suggested reaching out to Kamal Haasan, citing their collaboration in Hey Ram and Haasan's fondness for him.

Nevertheless, Haasan declined the offer. Subsequently, Farah approached Nana Patekar, who kept her waiting for a week before also declining. Despite his refusal, Patekar offered valuable insights into the character, which Khan incorporated. Despite her persistent efforts, all three actors refused the role. Eventually, Suniel Shetty took on the part.

About Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na is a superhit Bollywood film directed by Farah Khan. The story revolves around Major Ram Prasad Sharma, played by SRK, who is on a mission to protect the daughter of his army mentor and eliminate a threat to national security. Along the way, he navigates through personal and professional challenges, including reuniting with his estranged family and confronting his own past. With its blend of action, romance, and comedy, the film impressed audiences and became a blockbuster hit.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif credits Salman Khan for encouraging her to join Kabir Khan's New York: 'I was angsty in my heart'