Ayesha Takia drops cryptic post after netizens judge her for undergoing plastic surgery

Ayesha Takia was once a very popular actress in Bollywood with films like Wanted, Dorr and Tarzan: The Wonder Car under her name. However, the actress decided to take a step back from showbiz after her marriage. Recently, she made a rare public appearance at the airport which delighted her fans. But she also received some trolling for her look. The Wanted actress has dropped a cryptic post on the same.

Ayesha Takia drops cryptic post

Recently, Ayesha Takia took to her social media to drop a post just a few days after being trolled for her alleged plastic surgery from her rare public appearance. Sharing a selfie of herself, she wrote: "Love and peace." Further, she shared a quote on her Instagram story which read: "You can't control how people perceive your energy. Anything you do or say gets filtered through the lens of whatever they are going through at the moment, which is totally not about you."

Ayesha Takia made a rare appearance at the airport with son Mikail

On February 16th, Ayesha made a rare appearance at the airport where she was accompanied by her son, Mikail. The No Smoking actress looked beautiful in a blue ethnic suit with open tresses. She completed her set with a sling bag. Mikhail was seen carrying a black backpack and a t-shirt with black track pants. She posed for the cameras before she left.

In the comment section, some people took a jibe at her for undergoing plastic surgery with one user writing, "She used to be so beautiful but she ruined it through cosmetic surgery."

Workwise, Ayesha was last seen in the 2011 film Mod. The film was directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and also starred Ranvijay Singh. A remake of the 2007 Taiwanese film Keeping Watch. The film met with mostly mixed reviews. Later on, Ayesha appeared as a host in the 2012 reality television show called Sur Kshetra.

In her career, Ayesha has acted in films like No Smoking, Wanted, Sunday, Paathshaala, and Socha Na Tha among others.

