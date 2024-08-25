Did you know Abhishek Banerjee was depressed despite Stree’s success? Says ‘Everybody wanted me to wear some rangeela, chamkeela…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to anxiety and depression.

Abhishek Banerjee is among those actors who did several small roles over the year before the audience finally saw their worth. The actor started his career with theatres and then became a casting director. Even though his first acting gig was in Rang De Basanti, it was only after his portrayal of Jana in the movie Stree that he became a household name. But even though the 2018 horror comedy film was a success, Banerjee battled depression soon after.

While talking about his ‘big break’ with News 18, Abhishek Banerjee also admitted that with Stree, he was stereotyped as a comedy actor. He shared that after playing Jana, he was being offered “goofy characters,” everybody wanted him to wear some “rangeela, chamkeela kapda and speak in a certain way.” While admits that he is close to the character, he isn’t him in real life.

After Stree, he was featured in films like Dream Girl and Bala, and that made everyone believe that he was a comic actor. This pushed him into depression. Talking about that stressful phase, the actor expressed that at that time, he thought nobody would imagine anything more for him.

Having said that, he is thankful to filmmaker Sudip Sharma, who broke the chain and imagined him as Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok. “He imagined that by watching Stree, so full marks to him,” the actor exclaimed.

Abhishek was happy that finally, with his Pataal Lok character, he was able to seal the deal. But once again, he was being stereotyped and began being offered psycho characters. Now, Banerjee is fighting to show the world that he can play “normal characters,” he concluded, calling himself ‘stubborn.’ The Stree 2 actor also expressed that he wants to do drama, romance, and everything in between.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

