Priceless: BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Maroon 5 set screens on fire with their first-ever collab; WATCH

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has once again proven her star power, this time with a major international collaboration. The Thai-born K-pop superstar has teamed up with Maroon 5 for their latest single Priceless, and the music video is officially out now. As soon as the video dropped, fans around the world began flooding streaming platforms and social media with praise. Netizens are calling it a career-defining moment and proof that she continues to raise the bar with every move.

Advertisement

Set against a moody, city-lit backdrop, the Priceless music video opens with Adam Levine in a crisp black suit, joined by Lisa in a striking gray minidress and leather jacket. The visuals are cool-toned, minimalistic, and oozing with class, a perfect match for the sultry, genre-blending sound of the track. Lisa’s presence in the video is magnetic, showing her fluid charisma and sharp performance skills that shine in both subtle gestures and powerful expressions.

Fans around the world immediately began flooding social media with support, sharing clips and stills from the video. Many described Lisa as dominant, timeless, and born to perform. Others praised her for consistently exceeding expectations and turning every release into a global event.

This collaboration marks a major moment not just for Lisa, but also for Maroon 5, as Priceless is their first official partnership with a K-pop artist. The track serves as a pre-release for the band’s upcoming studio album, which is expected later this year. It is part of a larger rollout that includes an international tour.

Advertisement

The rumors surrounding the collaboration had been swirling for weeks. It all began when Maroon 5 posted a cryptic teaser image on Instagram: a silhouette shot of frontman Adam Levine standing beside a mysterious woman looking out over a city skyline. Fans were quick to speculate that the woman was Lisa. Then came an Instagram Story from Lisa herself: a short video of her on set, with faint audio playing in the background. These subtle clues sent fans into detective mode, eagerly piecing together hints until the official announcement arrived.

On April 25, Maroon 5 finally confirmed the collaboration, posting a video teaser of Lisa and Adam Levine together, officially announcing Priceless to the world. The buzz was instant, and anticipation skyrocketed in the days leading up to the song’s release.

For Lisa, Priceless adds yet another jewel to her solo crown. Following the success of her solo album ALTER EGO, where she collaborated with artists like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Raye, and Future, her feature on Maroon 5’s track positions her firmly in the league of top-tier international artists. It also reaffirms her status as a boundary-breaking figure who is not confined to any one genre, market, or role.

Advertisement

The reaction to the Priceless MV has also been highly favorable from listeners. Critics are praising the production, calling it a smooth blend of Maroon 5’s polished pop sound with Lisa’s fierce vocal and visual presence. Many say this kind of collaboration, Western pop meeting K-pop powerhouse, is not just a moment, but a musical turning point.

ALSO READ: TWS, QWER, ILLIT lead Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for December followed by BABYMONSTER and RIIZE; See TOP 30