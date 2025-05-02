Stop The Rain: BTS’ RM and Epik High’s Tablo deliver heartbreaking lyrical genius in deeply personal track; check it out
RM and Tablo's collaborative track feels like a warm hug on a low moment of life. Read to know about it.
BTS' RM is back with a new musical offering following the release of second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. His latest track is a collaborative venture with Epik High's Tablo, titled Stop The Rain. Its music video dropped on May 2 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). The song provides a personal account of the artists through deep, moving lyrics, taking us through their poignant journey of growing up.
Regarding the song, Tablo shared that it "fells like looking at pages out of our journal," highlighting the track's authentic quality.
Watch Stop The Rain music video below:
