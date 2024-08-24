Stree 2: Abhishek Banerjee aka Jana reveals movie’s success has sent 3 opportunities his way; ‘wasn’t getting these offers earlier’

Actor Abhishek Banerjee had one of the biggest Fridays of his career lately when his two biggest releases, Stree 2 and Vedaa, clashed at the box office over the Independence Day weekend. Banerjee recently spoke to News 18 Showsha when he revealed that soon after the monumental success of Stree 2, he immediately started to get offers for lead roles.

Abhishek shared, “I wasn’t getting these offers earlier. The ones I was being offered were tight and low-budget. I got three offers last week. I will start reading and choosing what to do next. It makes a big difference.” The 39-year-old acknowledged that commercial success is very important to him and genuinely cares about it.

Banerjee says he doesn’t want to sound intellectual and denies it because ever since his theatre days, his friends would tell him, “Tu bada commercial hai,” and he would enjoy that compliment. “Mujhe bohot maza aata hai commercial films karne main, logo ko entertain karne main. Mujhe utna hi maza aata hai ‘Stolen’ jaisi films karne main. As an actor, I cannot do boring stuff, that’s it,” Abhishek Banerjee added.

While Stree 2 is a box-office success, Banerjee’s Vedaa is struggling at the box office. The actor called this a bittersweet experience. He said Nikkhil Advani’s ‘beautiful film’ had 60 percent occupancy in metro cities, and people even clapped during the climax.

“The problem is that Stree is a juggernaut. Since it is also a sequel, the audience is already in sync with the characters. Nobody imagined Stree to be such a big monster. I knew it would be a monster, but not that it would become Godzilla,” Abhishek added.

Abhishek further acknowledged that commercial films give makers more power to continue making such movies. He added that not everyone can make a Laapataa Ladies like Aamir Khan or a 12th Fail like Vidhu Vinod Chopra. “They can do it because of their commercial success,” he asserted.

On the work front, Abhishek Banerjee will be next seen in Suriya 44.

