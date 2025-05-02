Deepika Padukone hasn’t ‘found the answers’ to THIS after welcoming her and Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua; find out

Deepika Padukone embraced motherhood in 2024 as she welcomed her and Ranveer Singh’s daughter, Dua. The actress often shares a peek into her journey with relatable posts about new mothers and has also talked about her experience in interviews. Deepika recently revealed that she was ‘navigating’ how her life post becoming a mother would be, and she hasn’t yet ‘found the answers.’

On May 1, 2025, Deepika Padukone attended the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai. She sat for a conversation with Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. Karan asked the Om Shanti Om actress about the big change she experienced in her life after the birth of her daughter, Dua.

In response, Deepika said that she was discovering her new life post embracing motherhood. She expressed how a person became responsible for another being after giving birth to a baby. “And especially in the way that I've led my life, it's been so much about me leaving home, my ambition, my career, and everything has been about my life and everything that I wanted for myself. And now, suddenly, you're caring for this little thing that is dependent on you for everything,” she stated.

Deepika further shared that she had always wanted to become a mother, and she was enjoying that phase to the fullest. She added, “But I think I'm now navigating what this new life for me post motherhood is going to be.” The actress said that now the baby comes before herself. “I’m navigating that. I don't think I've found the answers to that yet,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his belief that Deepika Padukone was going to be a ‘wonderful’ mother to Dua. SRK and DP have worked together in many films, and now their fans can look forward to another collaboration.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone has come on board Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie, King. A source close to the development revealed that she will be shooting for her role in the second half of 2025. King is directed by Siddharth Anand.

