Lokesh Kanagaraj to make Rolex as a standalone film with Suriya soon? Coolie director shares EXCITING update

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has been in talks to make a standalone film with Rolex, one of his key characters in the LCU. It will be played by none other than Suriya and has already been introduced in the movie Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan. And most recently, Lokesh gave a major update about it to his fans.

The director who attended the first-day first-show of Suriya’s recent release Retro at the Rohini Fort theater in Chennai was surrounded by fans soon after he exited it. There, Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked to spill the beans on his plans for making Rolex.

Addressing when he would collaborate with Suriya in the mega project, he said, “Definitely there's Rolex.. We don't know when it will happen but we'll finish our commitments and definitely work together.. My next one is Kaithi 2 .."

This comment of Lokesh brings joy to the fans. Rolex is on the cards for both Lokesh Kanagaraj and Suriya. The movie will be in the works only after the actor finishes his next project Kaithi 2, starring Karthi.

Fast forward to now, the filmmaker is anticipating a big release next on August 14 with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. The multi-starrer action drama also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and others in key roles.

It was only recently when Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his short break from social media citing that he will be back only after Coolie begins its promotional work.

Check out his post here:

He wrote, “Hey guys! I'm taking a small break from all the social media platforms until #Coolie’s promotions. With love, Lokesh Kanagaraj.”

Coming back to Suriya, the actor has been in the limelight for his recent film Retro which hit the theaters on May 1. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the romantic action drama also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Based on the preliminary response from audiences, the film has delivered an optimum performance as per expectations.

