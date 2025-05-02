Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Pradeep Machiraju's Telugu comedy movie online

Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi is a Telugu comedy drama that hit the big screens on April 11, 2025. Featuring Pradeep Machiraju in the lead role, the film did not perform well in theaters and was taken down shortly after its release. However, fans are now looking forward to watching it on OTT once it makes its digital debut. Read on for all the details about its streaming.

When and where to watch Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi

Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi will start streaming on ETV Win from May 8. The announcement was made by the OTT giant via their X handle. They wrote, "Summer Just Got Hotter. Presenting the Blockbuster Bonanza of May on @etvwin!"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi

The plot of the movie revolves around Krishna, a civil engineer from Hyderabad who lives by a peculiar belief — never help anyone. He is assigned to the remote village of Bhairi Lanka to construct toilets, but the locals deny him entry because he’s an outsider. The village follows a bizarre tradition: No outsider can interact with Raja, the only woman in the entire village.

Every man desires to marry her. Krishna is allowed to stay only if he promises to completely avoid her. Things take an unexpected turn when the villagers begin to suspect a prior connection between Krishna and Raja.

This sparks a series of questions — do they already know each other? Why is he just the only woman in the village? Why are the men so obsessed with her? As the story progresses, these mysteries slowly unravel, revealing the secrets behind the village’s strange rules and Raja’s unique status.

Cast and crew of Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi

The film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi features a cast led by Pradeep Machiraju and Deepika Pilli, with strong supporting performances from Vennela Kishore, Satya, G M Sundar, John Vijay, Jhansi, and others.

