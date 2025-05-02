Kim Soo Hyun ranks third in star power chart despite Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; follows Byeon Woo Seok closely

Kim Soo Hyun recently showcased his celebrity appeal by featuring among the top 3 rank-holders in a popularity poll. The actor currently holds strong at No. 3 on this week's Star Ranking, as reported by K-media outlet Star News. This achievement is particularly significant for him, as it comes amid his allegations of dating a minor Kim Sae Ron. Due to the intense buzz, he experienced a surge in both positive and negative popularity.

Kim Soo Hyun ranked 3rd in the 110th round of Star Ranking’s weekly male actor poll by securing 11,546 votes. The poll was conducted from April 24 to May 1, in which fans voted directly for their favorite stars. The Queen of Tears actor was reportedly at the 7th spot with just 540 votes in last week's ranking. Singer-producer Kim Nam Gil held the No. 3 position. By jumping four spots and overtaking Kim Nam Gil, Kim Soo Hyun showcased a sudden rise in fame.

The recent incident of the actor's 1 million-strong Chinese fandom sending LED support trucks might have added to the buzz and led to his rise. Kim Soo Hyun joined popular stars Byeon Woo Seok and Lee Jun Ho in the top 3. Lee Jun Ho ranked No. 1 with 40,302 votes, and Byeon Woo Seok took the 2nd spot with 24,208 votes. The celebrity topping the rankings for four consecutive weeks can receive multiple benefits, including being featured in an outdoor billboard advertisement.

Additionally, fans of the star can support them by creating and submitting fan-made videos to be featured in the billboard advertisement. The people who vote in the chart through mobile receive voting certificates too. The news of Kim Soo Hyun's sudden upward movement came amid his side's filing of a second stalking complaint against YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute's operator Kim Se Eui.

The actor took the step since the YouTuber continued to report on the actor's personal life even after the court asked him not to do so.

