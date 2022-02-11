Gehraiyaan's plausible theories and ending explained: Will Shakun Batra's twisted love saga get a sequel?

Spoilers Ahead

It has been a little over 12 hours since Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan released and the film has already taken social media by storm. Reactions have been pouring in from all corners and netizens, movie buffs as well as critics alike have been all praise for Deepika Padukone's outstanding performance in the film.

The film also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the leading roles. From the film's music to Batra's storytelling vision, Gehraiyaan has taken everyone by surprise due to its dramatic twists and turns in the film's second half. If you haven't watched Gehraiyaan, we want to warn you that there are several spoilers ahead. So proceed with caution.

With the movie now being watched widely, we decided to elaborate on Gehraiyaan's ending and what could be the plausible theories. Take a look:

In the film's final scene, we see Alisha and Tia attending Karan's engagement. The scene occurs after a time leap of two years where Tia and Alisha agree to bury things in the past and move on with their lives. That's when Batra drops a mini bomb and an elderly lady appears in the frame. She instantly recognises Alisha from the yacht episode when she and Zain had helped the senior couple. The old lady says, "Alisha? Right, Hum Pahle Mil Chuke Hain." and the lights are out.

Shakun Batra's end to the story is open for interpretation and these could be the plausible theories:

One, the old lady goes on to remind Alisha about the yacht episode and reveal key details such as the mention of fiance. This gives Tia a clear picture that Zain indeed was cheating on her.

Second, Alisha tries to convince the old lady that she's confused her with someone else and tries to distract her from the topic, probably blaming it on poor memory or old age.

Third, if Alisha's truth is revealed and Tia joins the dots, Shakun Batra can use this to tie loose ends and take the story forward. With the hidden truth now in front of Tia, will she still choose to put things in the past and now move on like she's always wanted to? Will she forgive Alisha for what she's done?

Guess, a sequel to Gehraiyaan may be the answer to all these questions.

ALSO READ: Gehraiyaan Review: Deepika Padukone steers Shakun Batra's complex love drama remarkably