Hrithik Roshan’s dad Rakesh Roshan wishes him ‘happy half century’; Pinkie Roshan drops adorable childhood PIC

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has turned 50 today, and social media has been flooded with lovely wishes for him. The loveliest wishes for Hrithik came from his parents- Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. While his father shared an adorable picture with him, and wished him a ‘happy half century’, his mom Pinkie Roshan shared a ‘then and now’ picture of Hrithik, calling him a pure soul with a golden heart.

Rakesh Roshan’s wish for son Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday

On Wednesday, Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Hrithik Roshan. The father-son duo is twinning in black outfits. Hrithik looks dapper in a black tee, and a matching baseball cap as he poses next to Rakesh Roshan, who is seen in a black jacket. In his message for ‘Duggu’, Rakesh Roshan wished him unforgettable memories and incredible achievements.

“Duggu happy half century Cheers to 50yrs of love, unforgettable memories and to many incredible achievements ahead. Lots of love & blessings,” he wrote. While one fan commented, “Still looks like he is 20 n u still look like father of a 20 year old :) .. best wishes to both u wonderful souls,” many others asked if there is an update on Krrish 4. “When will Krrish 4 come out?” asked one fan, while another one wrote, “Krrish 4 announce kardo sir.”

Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie Roshan wishes him

Meanwhile, Pinkie Roshan shared a collage that featured a childhood picture of Hrithik, and another one was his latest still from Fighter. In her caption, she wrote that both photos represent the same pure soul.

“From 5 months to 50, your journey may be shared across celluloid and social media to millions but those who know and love you, we know that you’ve always been larger than life. You have spent 50 years on this Earth, bringing joy to so many yet I have known you from the moment you were a heartbeat and the immense happiness you radiated was felt exclusively and purely within me. Many nights I’d sleep with my heartbeat singing its lullaby and soothing yours as it grew within my spirit,” she wrote.

She added that ever since he was born, he chose to spread joy, and made people laugh, dance and feel alive. She mentioned that he stood up for the downtrodden, empathized with everyone from all walks of life, and respected women in a way that set a great example for his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan.

“Your entire life has been about serving others and helping them reach their true potential, touch nirvana and go beyond the limits they’ve put on themselves. How? Through your example because you practice what you preach and it’s not because of any reason other than you want everyone to be happy and celebrate life, just as you do,” wrote Pinkie Roshan.

She further added that Hritik’s happiness means the world to her, and whether he is 5 months old or 50 years old, he will always be her son whom she loves unconditionally. “Keep soaring, pierce the sky and go farther than you dare to dream because at 50, the universe is yours for the taking. Happy Birthday and all my love,” she wrote, while concluding the heartfelt note.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film Fighter. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2024.

