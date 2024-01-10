Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Fighter director Siddharth Anand pens ‘thank you note’ for him; ‘You have a heart like no other’

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 50th birthday, and wishes for the actor have been pouring in on social media right from midnight. Hrithik will soon be seen in Fighter, and the film’s director Siddharth Anand was among the first ones to wish Hrithik on social media. He penned a lovely thank you note for him, and looked back at 10 years of their collaboration.

Here's how Fighter director Siddharth Anand wished Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday

On Wednesday, Siddharth Anand took to his Instagram account to post two pictures of him and Hrithik Roshan from the sets of their upcoming film Fighter. The first picture shows Hrithik in the Air Force uniform, walking next to the director, who is dressed in all-black. The next picture is also a similar one from Fighter set where they are both looking intently at something.

In his note, Siddharth Anand looked back at 10 years of their collaboration. He wrote that apart from wishing Hrithik, he also wanted to thank him on his big day, for believing in him at a time when very few people did. “Apart from wishing you, a little thank you note on your big day. 10 years ago we began our journey together. You believed in me at a point when very few people did. Life has never been the same for me. I don’t think I ever thanked you. For the small. And big things,” wrote Siddharth Anand.

He further praised Hrithik and wrote, “You have a heart like no other. People who know you will vouch for that. Today, my friend, I wish you the best of health, immeasurable happiness and abundant success. A little wish for me too, may we keep walking together :).”

Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand’s collaborations

Fighter marks Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand’s third collaboration. While it is one of the most anticipated upcoming films, Hrithik and Siddharth Anand’s past collaborations have also been quite memorable. The 2014 film Bang Bang! marked their first film together, and it also starred and Katrina Kaif. Siddharth Anand then directed Hrithik Roshan for the second time in the 2019 action thriller film WAR, the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film, which also starred Tiger Shroff, was a massive success, and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019.

Hrithik Roshan’s note for Siddharth Anand

In October last year, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture with Siddharth Anand, and shared a special note for him, celebrating a decade of their collaboration. “Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara. Today marks 9 years since Bang Bang released, 4 since War released and our Fighter is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we're set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life,” he wrote.

About Fighter

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, is a tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and determination of our IAF warriors, showcasing their remarkable stories and the unbreakable bond they share with the skies they protect.

This film marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first on-screen collaboration. While it is Hrithik’s third film with Siddharth Anand, it also marks Deepika’s third film with the director after Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan. Fighter will release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

