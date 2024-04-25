Manisha Koirala says actress' shelf life 'not limited anymore'; Fardeen Khan on 'returning like newcomer' with Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has a stellar cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. In a recent interview, senior actress Manisha Koirala discussed actress' shelf life these days while Fardeen opened up about his comeback with SLB"s series.

In the interview, Manisha Koirala also gave a sneak peek into her Heeramandi character. On the other hand, Fardeen said he felt like a newcomer while making a comeback with the series.

Manisha Koirala says actress' shelf life is gradually fading away

During an interview with ANI, Manisha Koirala explored the section of the evolving landscape of the film industry. She said that the traditional idea of a limited shelf life for actresses is fading away.

She shared, "When I started, I didn't know I could work for 10 years. It has been almost 30-plus years now, and it's truly a blessing to still get opportunities to work with great directors and portray meaningful characters."

Giving a sneak peek into her role in Heeramandi. Manisha Ji shared that her character is "power-hungry, controlling, manipulative and lady-boss-like."

At the trailer launch, the 53-year-old actress said that she waited 28 years for Sanjay Leela Bhansali to call her, and it's been a pleasure. Calling the opportunity an honor, she informed the audience that the team has made the show with so much love, and they expect everyone to receive it with affection.

Fardeen Khan on making a comeback with Heeramandi

Fans rejoiced when Netflix announced the inclusion of Fardeen Khan in the Bhansali's series. Talking about his comeback, the actor told ANI that he is excited but also nervous.

Recalling how many things have changed in these 12 years, Khan said, "Today, there's completely a new generation so I feel like a newcomer. I feel fortunate that I got a chance to work with good people with this Heeramandi show. I have two more projects that will be released this year. I am really thankful to the audience have trusted me," he added.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar trailer

The trailer takes us into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's universe and gives a glimpse of the symphony of emotions as the characters take on stories of romance and revolution that collide in silence. The series is a vivid tale of love, loss, and redemption.

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The series is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who imparts his majestic signature style to narratives of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India.

Manisha Koirala will be seen in the character of Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha will be portraying the prime antagonist Fareedan, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in the role of Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda, and Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb. On the other hand, Adhyayan Suman will play Zorawar Ali Khan, Shekhar Suman will be seen as Zulfiqar Ahmed, Taha Shah Badussha in the role of Tajdar Baloch, and Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 1.

