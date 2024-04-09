Heeramandi Trailer Launch: Manisha Koirala on working with 'genius' Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years; 'It's been a pleasure'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Apart from the director, the stellar cast of the Netflix show grabbed the attention of entertainment fans.

Adding more to the excitement, the much-awaited trailer of the show was dropped today, April 9. At the trailer launch of the show, Manisha Koirala, who will be seen portraying one of the key roles, opened up about working with Bhansali after 28 years.

At the trailer launch event of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Delhi, Manisha Koirala was asked to share her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years.

The actress shared, "I waited 28 years for Sanjay to call me, and it's been a pleasure. It's an honor to be working with that genius. Lots of hard work, pyaar mohabbat. Humne bahut pyaar se banaya hai. Asha karte hai aap sabko ye pasand aaye (We have made the show with so much love, and we expect you all to love it). We have seen it for the first time."

For the unversed, Manisha Koirala was featured in SLB's directorial debut, Khamoshi: The Musical, in 1996.

The trailer takes us into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's universe and gives a glimpse of the symphony of emotions as the characters take on stories of romance and revolution that collide in silence. The series is a vivid tale of love, loss, and redemption.

Heeramandi's stellar cast

Heeramandi's female cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

On the other hand, the male cast features Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The series is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who imparts his majestic signature style to narratives of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India.

Manisha Koirala will be seen in the character of Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha will be portraying the prime antagonist Fareedan, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in the role of Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda, and Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb. On the other hand, Adhyayan Suman will play Zorawar Ali Khan, Shekhar Suman will be seen as Zulfiqar Ahmed, Taha Shah Badussha in the role of Tajdar Baloch, and Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 1.

