Meet Pakistani actor who turned down roles in Aashiqui 2, Ram Leela and PK but it's not Fawad Khan

Belief in luck and destiny may vary among individuals, but they undeniably play a crucial role in shaping our lives. While hard work and wise decisions are essential, sometimes it's all about timing and fate. In this article, we'll discuss a Pakistani actor who turned down major roles in films like Aashiqui 2, PK, Guzaarish, and Ram Leela. He later made his debut in Bollywood opposite Bipasha Basu.

Imran Abbas was offered Aashiqui 2, PK, Ram Reela, Guzaarish and Heeramandi

Popular Pakistani actor Imran Abbas who made his Bollywood debut with Creature 3D recently appeared on the ARY Digital show Shan e Suhoor. During the conversation, he shared that he was offered roles in several big Bollywood movies like Aashiqui 2, PK, Guzaarish, Ram Leela, and Heeramandi. Looking back at his career, he mentioned how people often say, 'Oh my god, you turned down a big film like Aashiqui 2', or 'How can you reject a like Ram Leela?'.

Imran also disclosed that he was offered the role of Sarfaraz, later played by Sushant Singh Rajput, in PK, but he declined. Additionally, he had the chance to play Aditya Roy Kapur's role in Guzaarish, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Unfortunately, he couldn't take up the role in Heeramandi as the project was shelved at the time.

He adds, "Ab to har koi kehta hai ki mujhe bhi Aashiqui 2 offer huyi thi. Lekin aap management se jaake pooch lijiye that the only official offer made by that director Mohit Suri and producer wo sirf mujhe hi unhone ki thi. So, sabse pehli offer bhi meri thi aur jab audiotions khatam ho gaye the phir aakhir mein wo dobaara mere paas hi aayi thi. (

Nowadays, everyone claims they were offered Aashiqui 2 as well. But you can ask the management, the only official offer made by that director Mohit Suri and producer was specifically for me. So, the very first offer was mine, and when the auditions were over, then again it came to me again.)

During a past interview on The Mirza Malik show, hosted by Sania Mirza and her ex-husband Shoaib Malik, Imran expressed regret for not taking on the role in Aashiqui 2. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, he disclosed that he missed out on the opportunity because he was verbally committed to a film project also starring Akshay Kumar.

Imran Abbas's work front

Imran is a big name in Pakistan's entertainment industry. His shows like Darr Khuda Say and Koi Chand Rakh became immensely popular. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 in Creature 3D alongside Bipasha Basu. He went on to appear in films like Jaanisaar and Ae Dil hai Mushkil which also had Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan in important roles.

