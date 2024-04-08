Ranbir Kapoor REACTS as he gets mobbed while enjoying drive in new car; Alia Bhatt exits set with happy smile

Ranbir Kapoor has been in the headlines for the past couple of days ever since he has bought his new swanky car. The actor seems to be enjoying his new car and is spotted quite often on the roads these days enjoying his luxury drive. It was only recently that he was spotted with his wife Alia Bhatt after their dinner date, where he drove the car himself. And last night the paparazzi spotted him again on the roads in his new car enjoying the drive from the passenger seat.

Ranbir Kapoor sported in his new car

In the video, we can spot the Ramayana actor looking dapper in his summer avatar. He sported a grey-colored sleeveless vest top. The moment his car was approaching, paparazzi stood to capture his glimpse. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen making a hand gesture to the pap and later his car enters his society.

Check out the video:

Alia Bhatt spotted on the shooting set

Alia Bhatt on the other hand too was spotted last night but she was not with her hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The actress was snapped on a shooting set in Mumbai. She looked radiant in an all-black attire. She wore a black top over black pants and a long black shrug as she made her way out of the set to her car.

Check out the video:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for one of the biggest films of his career. The actor is all set to play the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He has already started prepping for the role and several pictures from his prep sessions have gone viral. Be it learning archery or his physical transformation, he is doing it all. Recently a picture from the sets in Mumbai went viral indicating that the team has begun filming.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she recently wrapped up Vasan Bala’s Jigra. The actress will be sharing the screen space with Vedang Raina who made his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

