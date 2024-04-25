Sonakshi Sinha drops candid PICS with team from 'magical' Heeramandi premiere; thanks SLB in a special note

Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for the release of her next highly-awaited web-show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will be seen portraying the role of Fareedan in the series. Last evening, a grand star-studded special screening for the fraternity members was also organized.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha is currently on cloud nine after being a part of the series. Recently, she expressed her ‘honor’ and gratitude towards the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for bringing her on board as Fareedan for the series.

Sonakshi Sinha drops candid inside pics from Heeramandi screening

Today, on April 25, a while back, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of images. A total of 10 pictures encapsulated several special and candid moments from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’s screening. The inside pictures show glimpses of the actress with the magnum-opus director and her mother, Poonam Sinha.

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali

“What a MAGICAL night!! Too many emotions, too many people, too much love, too many memories all that came to life on screen yesterday at the grand premier of #HeeraMandi (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Thank you Sanjay sir for making me your Fareedan…So honored to share this moment with my stellar co actors and the entire team that toiled day and night to create this magic!!! It’s happening guys!!! #heeramandionnetflix MAY 1st,” she wrote in the caption.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The highly-awaited web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, will mark the OTT debut of much-loved director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series will narrate the story of love and betrayal among courtesans, set in the pre-independence India.

The show boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead along with Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

Heeramandi will stream on Netflix from May 1, 2024.

