Sophie Choudry gives a fresh twist to Hothon Pe Aisi Baat in latest song Lips

Sophie Choudry is back once again with her enchanting beats! After the massive success of her previous hit, Gori Hai, Sophie is setting all hearts aflutter with her latest music video, Lips. In this visually stunning production under the SAREGAMA label, Sophie showcases her boss lady vibes, exuding a powerful and irresistible charm that will undoubtedly leave audiences breathless.

Lips song

Directed by Ajay and Lovel, the music video features the dashing actor and supermodel Freddy Daruwala, igniting a sizzling chemistry on screen. Lips is no less than a visual spectacle, choreographed by Ruel Dausan Varindani, renowned for his work on blockbusters like Jugnu and Tere Vaaste. The music, crafted by the talented Raahi, and lyrics penned by Ardaas, promise an irresistible melody that will linger in the minds of listeners.

The video showcases Sophie Choudry is dancing and grooving to the beats of her song, adding a quirky and fun touch with Freddy Daruwala. The song is packed with lively and catchy beats, highlighting Sophie's exceptional singing and dancing skills.

Take a look:

Sophie shares excitement for Lips song

Sophie shares her excitement stating, "I'm incredibly excited to reveal the magic of 'Lips.' This marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration of multiple songs with SAREGAMA, and after the overwhelming love showered upon 'Gori Hai,' I'm eager for 'Lips' to resonate in the same way. I’ve sung it in a different style, the vibe is very today, the hook is epic and I’m sure this will be trending across social media and streaming into everyone’s playlists and hearts".

About Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry hails from Manchester, England, and made her way to Mumbai in 2003 for work. Her journey kicked off as a VJ for MTV India, hosting MTV Loveline. Renowned for hits like Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya Remix, Baby Love, Aaj Naiyo Saun, and Do You Know Baby, Sophie has made her mark in the music scene. Additionally, she showcased her dancing skills on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Season 7, and made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 8. Sophie's career is a vibrant blend of music, hosting, and memorable stints on reality TV.