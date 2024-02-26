Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan-Madhuri Dixit and more mourn Pankaj Udhas' demise; 'Will miss you forever'

Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, aged 72, passed away in Mumbai on Monday. The iconic singer began his musical journey with the album Aahat in 1980 and gained fame with the hit song Chitthi Aayee Hai from the movie Naam in 1986. As the veteran singer passed away today, many Bollywood celebrities have expressed their heartfelt condolences.

Bollywood celebs express heartfelt condolences as veteran singer Pankaj Udhas passes away

The iconic ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas passed away today at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a prolonged illness at the age of 72. Reportedly, his funeral is set to be held tomorrow. Now many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to express their heartfelt condolences.

Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of a music legend, Pankaj Udhas Ji. His gazals touched the souls of people worldwide. His legacy will forever linger in our hearts! Om Shanti #RIP,” and added a folded hands emoji.

TAKE A LOOK:

Manoj Bajpayee wrote in his X handle, “Saddening!!! Rest in peace Pankaj udhas ji ! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and Sur ! ॐ शान्ति (added a folded hands emoji) उत्तम कलाकार उत्तम इंसान !”

Advertisement

TAKE A LOOK:

Riteish Deshmukh took to his X handle and wrote, “Huge loss to the music world .. #PankajUdhas ji’s music touched millions of hearts across the planet. His legacy will live on for ever. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

TAKE A LOOK:

Abhishek Bachchan in his X handle wrote, “Very saddened by Pankaj Udhas ji's passing. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time. Om Shanti,” and added a folded hands emoji.

TAKE A LOOK:

Arjun Rampal also took to his X handle and wrote, “Rest in peace Pankaj Udhas ji, thank you for the timeless music. You will live on through your music. My condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones. #RIPPankajUdhas.”

TAKE A LOOK:

Popular filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on his X handle, “Another indelible part of my growing years. The ultimate ghazal escape for us gujjus, beyond maikhana, chandi, sona and ishq he introduced me to the poetry of Mumtaz Rashid. RIP Pankaj Udhas.”

TAKE A LOOK:

Sophie Choudry also dropped a tweet and wrote, “Heartbreaking. .One of the kindest gentlemen in the music business. Was always so warm and encouraging from the first time we met. My deepest condolences to Faridaji and the family. Rest in Peace Pankaj ji. Thank you for the music #pankajudhas,” and added a broken heart emoji and a folded hands emoji.

TAKE A LOOK:

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam also took to his Instagram handle to share his condolences and sharing a picture of the veteran singer he penned, “One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.”

Advertisement

TAKE A LOOK:

Veteran Bollywood actress Kajol also took to her Instagran story to share a picture of the Ghazal maestro and penned, “You will be remembered every time music comes up.. Praying for the family #RIP.”

Shilpa Shetty also shared a picture of the veteran singer and wrote, “ॐ शांति Aapki aawaz hum sabke saath hamesha rahegi Heartfelt condolences to Pankaj ji's loved ones,” and added two folded hands emoji, a diya emoji, a flower bouquet emoji and a red heart emoji.

Sushmita Sen also wrote in her Instagram story, “Rest in peace sir @pankajudhas Beautiful soul!!!,” and added a folded hands emoji.

TAKE A LOOK:

Pankaj Udhas released several successful tracks like Chitthi Aayi Hai, Aur Ahista, and Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise over the years. His passing has created an emptiness in the music industry.

ALSO READ: Renowned singer Pankaj Udhas passes away due to prolonged illness; family shares statement