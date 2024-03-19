Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Complete list of winners ft. Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and more

The glamorous evening of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 has drawn to a close. Hosted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on March 18, the prestigious awards ceremony honored the crème de la crème of the industry, recognizing their remarkable talent and impeccable fashion sense. The star-studded event was graced by the presence of numerous celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and others, with many emerging victorious in their respective categories. Now, let's take a look at all the deserving winners of the night.

Complete list of winners at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024:

Best BGM - Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Action - Sunil Rodrigues (Tiger 3)

Best Choreographer - Bosco Caesar (Jhoome Jo Pathaan - Pathaan)

Best Production Design - Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (Sam Bahadur)

Best VFX - Sherry Bharda (Tiger 3)

Best Dialogues - Sumit Arora (Jawan)

Best Casting Director - Mukesh Chhabra (12th Fail)

Best Editor - Suvir Nath (OMG 2)

Best Screenplay - Amit Rai (OMG 2)

Best Story - Amit Rai (OMG 2)

Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Female Style Icon - Neha Pendse

Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Male Style Icon - Sharad Kelkar

Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Director - Abhijit Panse (Raanbazaar)

Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Actor Female - Sonalee Kulkarni (Victoria)

Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Actor Male - Amey Wagh (Jaggu Ani Juliet)

Best Playback Singer Male - Arijit Singh (Satranga - Animal)

Best Music Album - Animal

93.5 RED FM presents Best Playback Singer Female - Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang - Pathaan)

Most Popular Stylist - Eka Lakhani

Most Stylish TV Actor Male - Mohsin Khan

Most Stylish TV Actor Female - Ankita Lokhande

Most Stylish TV Couple - Priyanka Chaudhary & Ankit Gupta

Most Stylish Emerging Talent - Saiyami Kher

Most Stylish Glam Star - Vaani Kapoor

Oaksmith® Most Stylish Mold Breaker - Radhika Madan

Best Debut Male - Vedang Raina (The Archies)

Best Debut Female - Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)

Geetanjali Salons presents Most Stylish Fitness Icon - Shilpa Shetty

Best Designer of The Year - Manish Malhotra

Best Film OTT - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Series OTT - Scoop & Asur 2

Best Director OTT - Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men)

Most Stylish Versatile Personality - Maniesh Paul

Best Actor Male TV - Dilip Joshi

Best Actor Female TV - Rupali Ganguly

Oaksmith® Most Stylish Couple - Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet Singh

Just Herbs presents Most Stylish Trendsetter of The Year - Mrunal Thakur

Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd. Outstanding Contribution To Cinema - Anil Sharma

Best Lyrics - Javed Akhtar (Dunki - Nikle Thay Kabhi Hum Ghar Se)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role Female - Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani &

Ghoomer)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role Male - Angad Bedi (Ghoomer)

Taj Hotels presents Timeless Fashion Icon - Karisma Kapoor

Most Stylish Pap Favorite - Orry

The Gift Studio Best Actor Female OTT Jury's Pick - Sushmita Sen (Taali)

The Gift Studio presents Best Actor Male OTT Jury's Pick - Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

TRENDS presents Most Stylish Game Changer - Disha Patani

Best Cinematography - Rangarajan Ramabadran (12th Fail)

Coolberg presents Best Film Popular Choice - OMG 2

Best Film Jury's Choice - 12th Fail

Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice - Varun Dhawan (Bawaal)

Emryolisse presents Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice - Janhvi Kapoor (Bawaal)

Killer presents Entertainer of The Decade - Akshay Kumar

TRENDS presents Most Stylish Action Star - Tiger Shroff

Planet Marathi presents Best Director Jury's Choice - Karan Johar (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Planet Marathi presents Best Director Popular Choice - Atlee

Star Of The Year- Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Special Jury Award For Outstanding Performance in Animal - Anil Kapoor

MovieMax presents Box Office Disruptor of The Year - Atlee for Jawan

Coolberg presents Best Actor In A Negative Role - Bobby Deol (Animal)

Killer presents Best Actor In A Comic Role - Ayushmann Khurrana (Dream Girl 2)

Fashion Forward Star - Arjun Kapoor

TRENDS presents Most Stylish Performer of The Year Female - Ananya Panday

Most Stylish Haute Stepper - Shehnaaz Gill

MG Motor Mumbai Best Actor Female Jury's Choice - Medha Shankr (12th Fail)

MG Motor Mumbai Best Actor Male Jury's Choice - Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actor Male Popular Choice - Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)

Oaksmith® Packaged Drinking Water presents Best Actor Female Popular Choice - Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Stylish Charming Diva - Sophie Choudry

Most Stylish Entrepreneur - Shraddha Kapoor

