Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Complete list of winners ft. Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and more
The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 took place on March 18, and here's the comprehensive rundown of winners across their respective categories.
The glamorous evening of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 has drawn to a close. Hosted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on March 18, the prestigious awards ceremony honored the crème de la crème of the industry, recognizing their remarkable talent and impeccable fashion sense. The star-studded event was graced by the presence of numerous celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and others, with many emerging victorious in their respective categories. Now, let's take a look at all the deserving winners of the night.
Complete list of winners at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024:
Best BGM - Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)
Best Action - Sunil Rodrigues (Tiger 3)
Best Choreographer - Bosco Caesar (Jhoome Jo Pathaan - Pathaan)
Best Production Design - Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (Sam Bahadur)
Best VFX - Sherry Bharda (Tiger 3)
Best Dialogues - Sumit Arora (Jawan)
Best Casting Director - Mukesh Chhabra (12th Fail)
Best Editor - Suvir Nath (OMG 2)
Best Screenplay - Amit Rai (OMG 2)
Best Story - Amit Rai (OMG 2)
Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Female Style Icon - Neha Pendse
Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Male Style Icon - Sharad Kelkar
Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Director - Abhijit Panse (Raanbazaar)
Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Actor Female - Sonalee Kulkarni (Victoria)
Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Actor Male - Amey Wagh (Jaggu Ani Juliet)
Best Playback Singer Male - Arijit Singh (Satranga - Animal)
Best Music Album - Animal
93.5 RED FM presents Best Playback Singer Female - Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang - Pathaan)
Most Popular Stylist - Eka Lakhani
Most Stylish TV Actor Male - Mohsin Khan
Most Stylish TV Actor Female - Ankita Lokhande
Most Stylish TV Couple - Priyanka Chaudhary & Ankit Gupta
Most Stylish Emerging Talent - Saiyami Kher
Most Stylish Glam Star - Vaani Kapoor
Oaksmith® Most Stylish Mold Breaker - Radhika Madan
Best Debut Male - Vedang Raina (The Archies)
Best Debut Female - Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)
Geetanjali Salons presents Most Stylish Fitness Icon - Shilpa Shetty
Best Designer of The Year - Manish Malhotra
Best Film OTT - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Best Series OTT - Scoop & Asur 2
Best Director OTT - Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men)
Most Stylish Versatile Personality - Maniesh Paul
Best Actor Male TV - Dilip Joshi
Best Actor Female TV - Rupali Ganguly
Oaksmith® Most Stylish Couple - Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet Singh
Just Herbs presents Most Stylish Trendsetter of The Year - Mrunal Thakur
Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd. Outstanding Contribution To Cinema - Anil Sharma
Best Lyrics - Javed Akhtar (Dunki - Nikle Thay Kabhi Hum Ghar Se)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role Female - Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani &
Ghoomer)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role Male - Angad Bedi (Ghoomer)
Taj Hotels presents Timeless Fashion Icon - Karisma Kapoor
Most Stylish Pap Favorite - Orry
The Gift Studio Best Actor Female OTT Jury's Pick - Sushmita Sen (Taali)
The Gift Studio presents Best Actor Male OTT Jury's Pick - Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
TRENDS presents Most Stylish Game Changer - Disha Patani
Best Cinematography - Rangarajan Ramabadran (12th Fail)
Coolberg presents Best Film Popular Choice - OMG 2
Best Film Jury's Choice - 12th Fail
Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice - Varun Dhawan (Bawaal)
Emryolisse presents Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice - Janhvi Kapoor (Bawaal)
Killer presents Entertainer of The Decade - Akshay Kumar
TRENDS presents Most Stylish Action Star - Tiger Shroff
Planet Marathi presents Best Director Jury's Choice - Karan Johar (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
Planet Marathi presents Best Director Popular Choice - Atlee
Star Of The Year- Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)
Special Jury Award For Outstanding Performance in Animal - Anil Kapoor
MovieMax presents Box Office Disruptor of The Year - Atlee for Jawan
Coolberg presents Best Actor In A Negative Role - Bobby Deol (Animal)
Killer presents Best Actor In A Comic Role - Ayushmann Khurrana (Dream Girl 2)
Fashion Forward Star - Arjun Kapoor
TRENDS presents Most Stylish Performer of The Year Female - Ananya Panday
Most Stylish Haute Stepper - Shehnaaz Gill
MG Motor Mumbai Best Actor Female Jury's Choice - Medha Shankr (12th Fail)
MG Motor Mumbai Best Actor Male Jury's Choice - Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Best Actor Male Popular Choice - Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)
Oaksmith® Packaged Drinking Water presents Best Actor Female Popular Choice - Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha)
Stylish Charming Diva - Sophie Choudry
Most Stylish Entrepreneur - Shraddha Kapoor
Our prestigious partners were:
TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor
Killer - Powered by Sponsor
Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor
Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner
Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor
Coolberg - Beverage Partner
Just Herbs - Glam Partner
Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner
MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by
Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner
The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner
HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner
93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner
MovieMax - Multiplex Partner
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner
Taj Lands End - Venue Partner
ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: 12th Fail's Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankr bag Best Actors Jury’s Choice