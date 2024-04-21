Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 produced by Ektaa Kapoor released on big screens on April 19, 2024. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced and created a huge buzz. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is the sequel to Love Sex Aur Dhokha which was released in 2010. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, this film has several new faces playing pivotal roles.

Among all, a few celebrities like Mouni Roy, Sophie Choudry, Tusshar Kapoor, and Anu Malik are also seen in the movie in cameo roles. Now, producer Ektaa Kapoor has penned a gratitude note for Mouni, Sophie, Tusshar, and Anu Malik in a new social media post. In her note, Ektaa revealed that these four artists didn't charge any amount for playing cameo roles in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Ektaa Kapoor shares a gratitude note:

A few hours back, Ektaa Kapoor shared a glimpse from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 featuring Mouni Roy. Sharing this picture, the producer wrote, "How will ever thank @imouniroy @tusshark89 @sophiechoudry @anumalikmusic for the cameos they did for me ! Not@a penny charged … they showed up n got full 12 hour days for the film! so much love n genuine gratitude I have for them !!! #lsd2 is that film that is made with a lot of ' jugaad' u pull favors u ask ppl to step in to help in order to see a film so unconventional thru ! Thanku so much im so touched honoured n humbled u all did this for us n for #lsd2."

Take a look at Ektaa Kapoor's post here-

Commenting on this post, Mouni Roy wrote, "Love you."

Mouni also shared several BTS glimpses from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 sets. Sharing this post, the Naagin fame wrote, "Did a special appearance for Dibakar sirs dark, gritty, gripping affair. It’s madness & mayhem. So happy for the entire team. Also was very excited to re unite with my dearest @ektarkapoor ma’am @balajitelefilmslimited felt like coming home. Congratulations to the entire team. And all of you who haven’t seen the film yet. Go go go. It’s running in the theatres near you x #lsd2."

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here-

Apart from Mouni Roy, Sophie Choudry, Tusshar Kapoor, and Anu Malik, Uorfi Javed is also seen playing a cameo role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Speaking about Mouni Roy and Ektaa Kapoor's collaboration, their partnership goes back to when Ektaa had cast Mouni to play the lead role in her supernatural saga, Naagin. Mouni shot to fame owing to her exceptional acting prowess in this show and there was looking back for her. She gained a massive fan following and is now one of the most prominent names in the entertainment world.

More about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2:

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 explores the dark reality of today's digital world. Flooded with familiar social media icons, the film addresses our obsession with sharing, connecting, and consuming online content. Director Dibakar Banerjee takes an unflinching approach, showcasing the raw realities of the digital age. The film was released in cinemas on April 19, 2024.

