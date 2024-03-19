Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and more celebs express gratitude for honors

The long-anticipated grand star-studded evening of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 has culminated with great fanfare. Hosted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on March 18, the prestigious awards ceremony honored the cinematic excellence in the industry, acknowledging their outstanding talent and contribution to the industry with an impeccable fashion sense. Elated by the honors in their respective categories, many of the stars, including Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet, and Ananya Panday among others, expressed their heartfelt gratitude as they flaunted their big win on social media.

Bollywood celebs express gratitude for honors at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

Varun Dhawan emerged as the winner in the category of Best Actor, Male OTT, Popular Choice for Bawaal. Taking to his Instagram stories, dressed in a beige tuxedo suit with matching shoes beneath a blue shirt, the actor looked handsome for the stellar evening. Proudly posing with the award in his hand, Varun wrote, “4th one I received for this special film, babythank u @pinkvilla” and further tagged the director and producers alongside.

Tiger Shroff was coveted with the honor of being the Most Stylish Action Star. He also took to his Instagram stories and shared the photo with the award in his hand and wrote, “Thank you, @pinkvilla (Accompanied by a red-heart and rose emoji).” For the gala evening, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan looked suave, carrying a monochromatic look.

The bubbly and charming diva Ananya Panday was awarded the Most Stylish Performer of the Year in the Female category for her last release, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Dressed in a thigh-slit green-coordinated shimmery dress, the gorgeousness dropped a photo with the award in her hand and wrote, “Thank you @pinkvilla for the most stylish ‘Performer of the Year’ for #KGHK-Ahana is beaming right now in her oversized T-shirts.”

The newlyweds, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were honored for Best Stylish Couple. Rakul took to her social media handle and dedicated the honor to her team.

The ever-so-iconic Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty was awarded the Most Stylish Fitness Icon. The Yogini looked breathtakingly stunning in a black dress. The Indian Police Force actress, elated by the honor, shared a couple of photos expressing gratitude. In one of the pictures, she is seen blowing a kiss towards the award, followed by another post to express gratitude for the same.

Sophie Choudry was honored for Most Stylish Pop Diva, and sharing a couple of snippets from the splendid evening, the multi-faceted diva dropped a sweet thank you note extending to Pinkvilla and her loved ones. In addition to this, the ‘Most Popular Stylist’, Eka Lakhani, too, flaunted her big win on social media, while Mukesh Chhabra, honored for the Best Casting Director category for the 12th Fail dropped heart-emojis.

The gala night became memorable owing to the presence of these celebrities.

