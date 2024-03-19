The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards lit up Taj Land's End, Mumbai with a dazzling display of fashion and talent on 18th March 2024. One of the most-awaited events saw the celebration of talent, fashion, and stardom as several celebrities marked their presence on the unforgettable night. Many celebrities won coveted titles in their respective categories. Among them, Vaani Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, and Disha Patani clinched top honors in their respective categories, leaving an indelible mark on the star-studded event.

Most Stylish Glam Star: Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, the epitome of elegance and allure, was crowned the Most Stylish Glam Star at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. Known for her impeccable fashion sense and innate charm, the Befikre actress has captivated audiences with her effortless style and charismatic presence.

Stylish Charming Diva: Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry, the quintessential diva of Bollywood, took home the title of Stylish Charming Diva at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. With her timeless beauty and unparalleled grace, Choudry has been a beacon of style and elegance in the entertainment industry. Her talent as a singer, VJ, model, and actress has earned her a legion of admirers,

Most Stylish Game Changer: Disha Patani

Disha Patani, the dynamic force of fashion and fitness, was honored with the prestigious title of Most Stylish Game Changer at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. Known for pushing the boundaries of style and breaking stereotypes, Patani has redefined the concept of beauty in the industry. Her bold fashion statements have inspired countless fans and aspiring artists, cementing her status as a true game-changer in the world of fashion.

