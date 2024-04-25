Vidya Balan reveals why Bollywood stars can't play gay characters onscreen like Mammootty in Kaathal- The Core

Malayalam cinema has been getting nationwide appreciation these days for consistently making progressive films. Now, Vidya Balan has praised superstar Mammootty for playing a gay character in the highly acclaimed film Kaathal: The Core.

While praising the Malayalam superstar, Vidya also said that none of the big actors in Bollywood can play a gay character onscreen.

Vidya Balan on why it's difficult for Bollywood stars to play gay characters onscreen

Speaking on the podcast Unfiltered with Samdish, Vidya Balan shared that a Malayalam superstar like Mammootty can play a gay character because there is a more literate audience in Kerala. While appreciating the efforts of the actor, the actress said that it's easier there because society is open to it.

Vidya also called Mammootty a secure actor. She said that the stars are worshiped in the South, but he deserves appreciation for still playing the challenging character without worrying about the consequences.

Vidya Balan's work front

Vidya Balan is currently making headlines for her latest theatrical release Do Aur Do Pyaar which has garnered critical acclaim. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, it's a romantic comedy centered around married couples. Besides Vidya Balan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, the movie was released in cinemas on April 19, 2024.

After DADP, she will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third part of the successful horror comedy franchise. The actress will be seen reprising her iconic character, Manjulika in the film. Recently, during an interview with Mid-Day, she opened up about her role and shared that she is not trying to recreate what she did before.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most awaited upcoming Bollywood films. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead as Rooh Baba and Vidya as Manjulika, the film will also have Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is slated to release on Diwali 2024.

