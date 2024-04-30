Turbo: Mammootty starrer action-comedy gets new release schedule; set to arrive on THIS day

After the success of his recent horror movie Bramayugam, Malayalam’s own megastar Mammootty is all set to bring his next film Turbo to the theaters. Initially, the film was announced to release on June 13, but the makers have now decided to prepone the film to an earlier date.

Taking it to their official Instagram handle, the makers have announced that the film would now be releasing on May 23rd, 2024. Along with the post, the makers also released a new poster of the film with the caption, “Turbo Mode Will Be Activated....Sooner than Expected,” and added to get thrilled like never before.

Check out the official announcement by makers of Mammootty’s Turbo

The official announcement of the new release date accompanied a poster featuring Mammootty in his Turbo look and seemingly holding a steel pipe in his hand. The upcoming film directed by Vysakh marks the actor’s third collaboration with him after their hit films like Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja.

Moreover, the movie is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas with Telugu actor Sunil and Kannada's Raj B Shetty making their debut in Malayalam cinema. Moreover, the film also has Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum fame Anjana Jayaprakash and Alexander Prasanth playing key roles. The movie's musical tracks and background scores are crafted by Christo Xavier.

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty was last seen on the big screen playing the lead role in the Malayalam film Bramayugam directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The folk-style film featured a menacing performance by the megastar with themes including mysteries and mystical lores embedded in Kerala’s culture.

Furthermore, the actor also played a key role in the Mahi V Raghav film called Yatra 2. The movie being the sequel to 2019’s Yatra featured the actor reprising his role from the previous film, playing as the late Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy. However, the political fiction movie was received with mixed to negative reviews.

Moving ahead, Mammootty is all geared up to feature in a stylish action movie called Bazooka. The film directed by debutant Deeno Dennis features a cast of actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Gayathiri Iyer, Neeta Pillai, Sunny Wayne, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan REACTS to father Mammootty's new cowboy look in a ponytail