Did you know Salman Khan once fulfilled Anees Bazmee's son's wish to play cricket with Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Akhtar?

Bollywood celebs who share a strong bond of friendship with Salman Khan always have great stories to tell about him. Anees Bazmee who worked with the superstar in the 2005 film No Entry and 2011 film Ready recently shared an anecdote that is a true example of the superstar's love for his friends.

Anees recalled how the Bhaijaan of Bollywood managed to fulfill his son's wish to play cricket with Yuvraj Singh and Shoaib Akhtar.

Anees Bazmee recalls Salman Khan's big-hearted gesture towards his son

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anees Bazmee recalled that when he was shooting for Ready along with Salman Khan in Sri Lanka, a Cricket tournament was going on. The filmmaker said that his son who was 10 years old at that time was with him and wanted to play with Yuvraj Singh and Shoaib Akhtar.

Anees who was trying to convince his son that this wasn't possible was surprised when Salman got it done for him. What happened was that Salman overheard the conversation and made the arrangements over the call.

Yuvraj and Shoaib arrived along with more cricketers to play cricket with the filmmaker's son at midnight. “In the lobby of the hotel, there was a cricket match with my son batting, Shoaib Akhtar bowling, and Bhai fielding. Imagine how much love they must have had for Salman to show up at midnight to play cricket with a child. Who else could have pulled it off?” said Anees. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Anees Bazmee's work front

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee is currently working on the 3rd part of the much-loved horror comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead while Vidya Balan returns as OG Manjulika. The film will also have Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit in the pivotal roles.

Anees will also soon start the sequel of much talked about No Entry. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh have come on board to play lead roles in No Entry 2 and that the film will go on floors in December 2024, with a target to release it in 2025.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Firing Case: 2 men arrested from Punjab who supplied weapons; shooters’ custody extended till April 29