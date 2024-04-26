Director Nelson's dream cast for Vijay's Thalapathy 69: 'Mahesh Babu, Mammootty, and SRK'

Director Nelson Dilipkumar who had made a blockbuster hit in 2023 with the Rajinikanth starrer film Jailer was recently spotted at an award function by JFW Binge. During the function, the director was asked about his dream choice for actors if he was directing Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged last film Thalapathy 69.

The director revealed that if he was directing Thalapathy 69 starring Thalapathy Vijay, then he would have cast actors Mahesh Babu, Mammootty, and Shah Rukh Khan in key roles. This comes after how the filmmaker had managed to bring in actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff in his film Jailer together.

Nelson reveals his dream cast if he was helming Thalapathy 69

Owing to the success of casting great actors from other regional languages in the Rajinikanth starrer, the director picked out the names of the actors who would be cast as Vijay’s friends if he was helming the film. However, even though it is unlikely to see such a collaboration, if the film had happened it would have been a great satisfaction for fans of Vijay, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, and Shah Rukh Khan. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Further ahead, the director was also asked who he would cast as the female lead role for which he chose Lady Superstar Nayanthara as his first choice. Interestingly, Nelson has worked with both Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara previously.

Advertisement

Back in 2022, Thalapathy Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar collaborated on the film Beast, where the actor donned the role of an ex-RAW agent who is trapped inside a mall and how he manages to rescue the hostages from the terrorists. Though the film received mixed reviews from critics, it managed to become a box office hit that year. Moreover, Nelson also worked with Nayanthara in his debut venture Kolamaavu Kokila, a black comedy film that was both a theatrical and critical success.

Coming to the director’s work front, several rumors are going around saying that he might once again collaborate with Superstar Rajinikanth for his next film. Although an official confirmation is pending, it seems that the hit duo might come together for the sequel of their film Jailer.

About Thalapathy 69

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for his next film The Greatest Of All Time or GOAT directed by Venkat Prabhu. Many people are already expecting who might be helming the project with director H Vinoth’s name coming up the most. However, an official announcement of the actor’s next is yet to come out.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay's head and hand injury leaves his fans worried; actor celebrates Ghilli re-release success