Vidya Balan talks about not having huge wardrobe and possessing only 25 sarees; says she's 'minimalist'

The ever-charming Vidya Balan is known for her classic collection of sarees. Yes, you must have once wondered how many sarees the actress owns and what she does with her old collection. Well, to burst your bubble of questions, the Do Aur Do Pyaar actress recently opened up about her minimal saree collection and spilled the beans on why she doesn't repeat clothes.

Vidya Balan talks about her classic saree collection and what she does with old ones

In a recent interview with Unfiltered Samdish, Vidya Balan talked about her closet and saree collection. She said, "It’s not at all huge as compared to most other women, and definitely other actors. But I am a minimalist, I have to say that. I don’t possess too many things,” she said, and added, “Everyone keeps asking me how many sarees do I have because I wear a lot of sarees. I have 25 sarees."

She further added, "I keep giving away sarees. Because what will I do holding on to them? I don’t get a chance to repeat my sarees so the one I have kept are ones that have some sort of emotional meaning to me." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana in an interview with Mashable India revealed that Bollywood actors don’t actually buy the clothes that they are seen wearing, but actually rent them. Actress Mrunal Thakur also revealed that she does not spend too much money on her clothes and whatever she wears during the promotions of her films is actually sourced from stylists.

Advertisement

Vidya Balan on the work front

Vidya Balan was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Do Aur Do Pyaar is all about two hearts, two journeys, and one incredible love story. The story delivers the coolest romance of the season. It blossoms the enchantment when 'Do Aur Do' transforms into an everlasting 'Pyaar.'

The cast also includes Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Shirsha Guha Thakurta directed Do Aur Do Pyaar, which was released in theaters on April 19.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan reveals 'irritating' habits of Siddharth Roy Kapur; shares husband made her 40th birthday 'really special'