Vidya Balan reveals 'irritating' habits of Siddharth Roy Kapur; shares husband made her 40th birthday 'really special'

Vidya Balan is currently enjoying the release of her recent film, Do Aur Do Pyaar. The actress has been receiving praise from several celebrities, fans as well as critics for her performance in the film.

The actress who is quite lip-locked about her personal life, shared the irritating habits of her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur in a new interview. Vidya also called her husband a 'sorted' man and shared how he made her 40th birthday a really special one.

Vidya Balan on Siddharth Roy Kapur's habits that irritate her

In a new interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vidya Balan said that her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, is the most 'sorted' man in her life. Sharing a hilarious, irritating habit of his, the actress shared a laugh and said, "Whatever happens, he has to wake up at 6:45 in the morning and read all the papers. He feels like if he does not read the newspaper, the world for him will stop. I keep telling him there are days when he sleeps, and I'm like, 'it's okay; the world will wait for you.'"

Sharing another habit of Siddharth, Balan continued that whenever someone sends something he does not need, he asks her to throw it away. The actress shared that she tells him, "Why will I throw it? I will find another use for it. I will find someone who is very high on sustainability like that. Even if it is of no use to me, I will give it to the person who can use it. But he won't give it much thought."

Vidya Balan says Siddharth Roy Kapur made her 40th birthday special

Expressing her happiness, Vidya said that apart from her 18th birthday, her 40th birthday was one of the special and shared how her husband made it memorable.

The actress stated, "Siddharth made really special (40th birthday)." She said that her husband used her face on a lot of other funny posters and also made newspaper cutting to make it look like an announcement of her birthday. "He had a cake with all my special characters on it, and he made it very, very special," the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress shared.

More about Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar is all about two hearts, two journeys, and one incredible love story. The story delivers the coolest romance of the season. It blossoms the enchantment when 'Do Aur Do' transforms into an everlasting 'Pyaar.'

The cast also includes Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Shirsha Guha Thakurta directed Do Aur Do Pyaar, which was released in theaters on April 19.

