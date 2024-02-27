WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor reaches Jamnagar ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

A lavish wedding celebration is on the horizon as businessman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, prepares to tie the knot with his beloved, Radhika Merchant, this year. The eagerly anticipated pre-wedding festivities, slated to commence this week, are poised to attract numerous high-profile personalities, including notable Bollywood stars. Among them, actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted arriving at the Jamnagar airport, the designated city for the forthcoming celebrations.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Jamnagar airport to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations

On Tuesday, February 27, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted arriving at the airport in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are scheduled to take place. Janhvi showcased a casual yet stylish ensemble as she touched down in the city.

Draped in a stylish beige top complemented by sleek black pants and comfortable footwear, Janhvi added a touch of flair with a printed scarf and trendy sunglasses. With her hair casually tied up and opting for a minimalistic no-makeup look, she exuded an air of understated elegance. Carrying a brown handbag and clutching her phone, Janhvi gracefully exited the airport building and made her way towards her awaiting car.

Surrounded by eager paparazzi, Janhvi was greeted with the traditional Gujarati phrase "Kem Cho?" (How are you?). Radiating warmth and positivity, she responded with a bright smile before stepping into her vehicle, ready to embark on her journey amidst the excitement of the impending celebrations.

Watch the video here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding invite

Earlier, a sneak peek of the pre-wedding invitation for the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was unveiled. The invite read, “With the blessings of Smt. Kokilaben & Shri Dhirubhai Ambani Smt. Purnimaben & Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal We are delighted to invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of our son Anant with Radhika daughter of Smt. Shaila & Shri Viren Merchant.”

The festivities are scheduled to unfold on March 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, 2024, promising a joyous and memorable occasion for all involved.

