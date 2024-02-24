When Sridevi recalled daughters Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor’s reaction to English Vinglish: ‘How could she do it to my mum?’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The late veteran actress Sridevi has left behind a legacy adorned with highly acclaimed films and a captivating persona that continues to resonate. Her unfortunate death on February 24, 2018, sent shockwaves across the nation, evoking profound sadness at the loss of such an iconic figure. On the sixth anniversary of her passing, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the cherished memories she gifted us. Among these is a poignant instance when Sridevi shared her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s reaction to watching her renowned film English Vinglish.

When Sridevi recalled Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were hurt after watching English Vinglish

The late legendary Indian actress Sridevi is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and her children, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Following the release of her 2012 film English Vinglish, Sridevi revealed during a media interaction that her daughters had a strong emotional response to the movie. She expressed that Khushi, in particular, had been deeply offended by the way her character's daughter treated her mother in the movie.

Sridevi recounted, “They were really upset after watching the film, especially my younger daughter. She told me, ‘Mumma, I am very upset, I am hurt. I don’t like the girl. How could she do it to my mum?’ That’s how they reacted.”

This touching anecdote serves as a reminder of the bond she shared with her family.

English Vinglish is a heartwarming comedy-drama film, directed by Gauri Shinde, that follows the journey of Shashi, the protagonist, as she decides to enroll in an English-speaking course. Motivated by her husband and daughter's mockery of her lack of English proficiency, Shashi embarks on this transformative endeavor to reclaim her self-respect.

About Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made her impactful acting debut in 2018 with the film Dhadak and has continued to showcase her talent in various projects such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili, and more. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor ventured into Bollywood more recently, making her debut just last year with the musical comedy The Archies.

