No Way Out: The Roulette starring Jo Jin Woong, Yoo Jae Myung, Yeom Jung Ah and more confirms OTT release

No Way Out: The Roulette is an upcoming crime thriller which is all set to release this July. The drama featuring Jo Jin Woong, Yoo Jae Myung, Yeom Jung Ah and more has been increasing excitement ever since the release announcement. The much-awaited crime thriller has been confirmed to be premiering on a global OTT platform. See the details and poster below.

No Way Out: The Roulette to release on OTT platform in July

On July 5, Disney+ unveiled the poster of the forthcoming K-drama No Way Out: The Roulette. This confirmed that the drama will be premiering on the OTT platform. Alongside, the release date was also confirmed to be July 31. The poster shows the lead cast standing together confident and ready to take on whatever task comes their way. The captions read, 'There's no place to escape!

The clash of eight people surrounding the murder case of the nation.'

More about No Way Out: The Roulette

No Way Out will be streaming on Disney+ from July 31. There will be 8 episodes in total and new episodes will be released every Wednesday. The drama stars The Roulette starring Jo Jin Woong, Yoo Jae Myung, Yeom Jung Ah, Kim Mu Yeol and Lee Kwang Soo.

The story revolves around a criminal who is released from prison and a public bounty is offered for his murder. A detective is assigned to protect the criminal from being murdered. The criminal served his sentence of 13 years. A lawyer and a butcher also get involved in the case.

The project has been directed by Choi Kook Hee who is also known for Life is Beautiful, Default and Split.

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the upcoming crime thriller as the star cast comes together for this interesting plot.

