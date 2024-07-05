Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Min, iKON's Ju-Ne and Ji Yi Soo are confirmed to star in upcoming romance Marry You

Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Min, iKON's Ju-Ne and Ji Yi Soo have been confirmed to headline the much-awaited romance drama Marry You. Here are the details.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jul 05, 2024  |  09:30 AM IST |  4K
Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Min
Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Min

Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Min, iKON's Koo Jun Hoe and Ji Yi Soo have been confirmed to be part of the cast of the upcoming drama Marry You. The anticipation runs high as the talented cast comes together for this romantic melodrama. The drama is expected to air in the second half of 2024. Here are all the details. 

Marry You cast: Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Min, iKON's Koo Jun Hoe and Ji Yi Soo

On July 5, Channel A confirmed that Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Min, iKON's Koo Jun Hoe and Ji Yi Soo will be leading the much-anticipated drama Marry You. Lee Yi Kyung is known for his comic roles in Marry My Husband, Welcome to Waikiki and more. Jo Soo Min has appeared in hits like Ending Again and The Penthouse. 

iKON member Koo Jun Hoe has worked in dramas like Bora! Dae Borah and Twinkling Watermelons. Ji Yi Soo is known for dramas like Sponsor and When the Camellia Blooms. 

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ji Chang Wook: Action, romance or slice of life drama; K-omparing which genre suits the versatile virtuoso best

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles