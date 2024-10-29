'Not linked': Malaysia's health ministry denies condemning BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT feat Bruno Mars; asks to trust only official channels

BLACKPINK’s Rosé was recently embroiled in controversy for her recnt collaboration track APT featuring Bruno Mars. According to a report, the Malaysian Ministry of Health (MOH) raised concerns over the song’s meaning which could negatively influence the youngersters. However, the MOH confirmed that the statement is not issued or authorized by the Government of Malaysia.

On October 29, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Kyunghyan reported that the Malaysian Ministry of Health has expressed concerns about BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' hit song APT. Labeling the track as potentially ‘harmful,’ the ministry highlighted issues with how it portrays Eastern cultural values. While the song has enjoyed global success and captivated audiences with its catchy rhythm, the ministry's criticism underscores the cultural tensions that can emerge from popular music.

Within a few hours, The Ministry of Health Malaysia has clarified that any statements attributed to the ministry regarding this article were not issued or authorized by the Government of Malaysia. MOH emphasized that the post in question was made by an unrelated entity with no affiliation to the ministry. The public is urged to be cautious of unverified information circulating online, as it can cause confusion and spread misinformation.

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT. has garnered widespread popularity soon after its release and grabbed the top spot on the Global Spotify chart making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, the song’s official music video has surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this. The music video has also had the biggest streaming week on YouTube Music Korea surpassing BTS’ Butter.

The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. It has also achieved the prestigious Perfect All-Kill, which only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several real-time music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024.

