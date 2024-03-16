Korean BL K-dramas is a genre that is rapidly grabbing more eyeballs each day and A Shoulder to Cry On continues to stand as one of its most subtle but bold creations. And what better day to celebrate the charm of all things deeply rooted in high school love than the one-year anniversary of this show that was monumental in many ways?

About A Shoulder to Cry On

Starring Kim Jaehan and Shin Yechan in the lead roles, A Shoulder to Cry On acted as their acting debut. Premiering a year ago, the show was one of the first to have two members from the same K-pop idol group to play as love interests opposite each other. A move that would surely cause ripples and give rise to others like it. Previously, there have been connotations or even music video concepts framed to shine the light on the possibility of romance between two members but a lot of it has been pushed under the ‘brotherhood’ rug or packed away in the ‘best friends’ box.

A Shoulder to Cry On overhauled any doubt and in seven episodes allowed for an implicit story to take shape. We spoke to the lead actors a few moons ago about their memories of the time filming for the high school romance story and here’s what they said.

A Shoulder to Cry On Interview with OMEGA X’s Jaehan and Yechan

Jaehan says, “I can’t believe it has been such a long time already since we shot it. When I think about the time when I saw it airing, I couldn’t believe it at first and it felt like a dream when I watched myself on screen as an actor in a drama. Everything felt kind of surreal. I personally felt awkward so that really made me want to work hard and focus more on acting. Despite my personal opinions, because there were so many people who liked it as much as the efforts I put in, so I feel very thankful for it.”

Yechan opened up on using banmal (informal speech) with his hyung, “I think I developed a habit of speaking informally with Jaehan as we were starting the filming of the show and even as we continued. Even though in our group we are the eldest and the youngest member, on the sets we met as two characters of A Shoulder to Cry On and not as Jaehan-Yechan of OMEGA X. It gave a very different feeling while doing so (using banmal) but our focus was to be able to execute the roles well. So it wasn’t necessarily too difficult.”

OMEGA X's reaction to A Shoulder to Cry On

As for the other OMEGA X members, they dished about some of their first reactions on watching the drama recalling that once it became really popular, the algorithm would automatically make short videos pop up on their social media. And even if they did not particularly search for the said videos, they were able to see multiple of these clips each day.

As to how the rest of the members felt watching some very interesting scenes involving two of their own, they admitted to not being able to watch the clips entirely and ending up throwing the phone on the bed making Jaehan and Yechan giggle at the response.

