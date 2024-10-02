STAYC confirmed to release new album on October 30, marking comeback 3 months after first studio album

Mark your calendar fans! STAYC is returning with a brand new album this October. The girl group has confirmed the release date, marking their comeback three months after the release of their first studio album Metamorphic. Excitement runs high as fans are eagerly looking forward to their new music.

On October 2, Highup Entertainment announced that STAYC is all set for the release of their brand new album. “STAYC is confirmed to make a comeback on October 30. They are currently working hard on preparations for the new album”, the agency revealed.

This will mark the girl group’s highly-anticipated return after 3 months. Back in July, they released their first studio album Metamorphic, which earned significant praise and recognition from the fans.

This confirmation arrives after a month since STAYC first teased their comeback date. Back on September 1, they shared an exciting video on their official YouTube channel with the title “Stay Tuned”.

In the clip, member Isa was seen holding up a slate with the text, “STAYC COMEBACK” and the date was marked as October 30.

STAYC is a six-piece K-pop group launched by High Up Entertainment, an agency created by the veteran producer duo Black Eyed Pliseung.

By October 2020, all six members including Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, Yoon, and J were revealed to debut with the agencies’ then-upcoming girl group.

On November 12, 2020, the group made their official debut, marking a promising start with their music. Their first single album Star to a Young Culture immediately piqued K-pop’s interest as it signifies the name of the group itself.

STAYC continued to strengthen their discography with unique music that transcends genres and styles. Till now, the group has unveiled three extended plays including STEREOTYPE (2021), YOUNG-LUV.COM (2022), and TEENFRESH (2023), and a studio album Metamorphic (2024).

They also released four single albums including Star to a Young Culture (2020), STAYDOM (2021), WE NEED LOVE (2022), and Teddy Bear (2024). The talented girl group members also sang an OST from Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah starrer slice-of-life drama Our Blues, titled STAR.

