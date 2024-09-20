Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and Gong Myung to host closing ceremony of 29th Busan International Film Festival

The noted actress and K-pop idol Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation along with the popular actor Gong Myung have been confirmed to host the closing ceremony of the upcoming esteemed 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)

On September 20, 2024, the South Korean media outlet My Daily and the social media channels of BIFF 2024 announced that Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Gong Myung will be joining forces to host the closing ceremony.

The closing ceremony of BIFF 2024 will take place on October 11, 2024, when the two actors will bring grand closure to the ten-day film festival at the Busan Cinema Center Outdoor Theater.

Sooyoung also known as Choi Sooyoung is a popular K-pop idol and actress. She first shot to immense fame as a member of one of the most popular girl groups, Girls’ Generation also known as SNSD. She debuted with SNSD on August 5, 2007, with the single Into The New World which was later released as part of their first eponymous studio album on November 1 that same year.

She began her acting career by taking small roles and making special appearances in K-dramas like Unstoppable Marriage, Oh! My Lady, Paradise Ranch, A Gentleman’s Dignity, and the movie Hello, Schoolgirl in 2008. She landed her first main role in The Third Hospital and continued to land lead roles in K-dramas like Squad 38, My Spring Days, and Man in The Kitchen.

Advertisement

She is also well known for Run On, If You Wish Upon Me, Fanletter, Please!, So I Married the Anti-fan, and Not Others.

On the other hand, Gong Myung is a popular actor who will soon be leading the fantasy romance, Way Back Love with Pachinko star Kim Min Ha.

He made his acting debut with After School: Lucky or Not and later played supporting roles in Splendid Politics, Entertainer in 2017, and Drinking Solo in 2016. He landed his first lead role in KBS special drama The Happy Loner in 2017. He also starred in Nam Joo Hyuk’s The Bride of Habaek and Revolutionary Love.

Meanwhile, he is well known for K-dramas Be Melodramatic and Lovers of the Red Sky, and movies Killing Romance, Hansan: Rising Dragon, and Citizen of a Kind.

ALSO READ: Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born character posters OUT: Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Jung Eun Chae, and more adopt mighty personalities on stage