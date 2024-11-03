'Overwhelmed with grief': IVE sends condolence wreath to 7-year-old fan's wake after road accident death
IVE expressed their grief after a 7-year-old fan passed away in a road accident. The group sent a condolence wreath at the memorial.
IVE
IVE's latest release was their mini album IVE Switch along with the music video of the title track Heya. The album was released earlier this April.
The girl group has been breaking records since their debut in 2021. With every comeback, they have been charting higher and garnering love from fans all over the world. The idol group includes six members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo.
IVE made their debut under Starship Entertainment in December 2021 with their single album Eleven. They followed up with Love Dive, which landed them on the Billboard Global Excl Us chart. After Like and their first studio album, I’VE IVE was released earlier in 2023, featuring tracks Kitsch and I Am.
The group consistently wows fans with their incredible music and performances, achieving new milestones along the way. Their music continues to gain attention, evident in the increasing views on their music videos and digital streams with each release.
ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN celebrates Diwali with Indian fan and dances together on Holiday at SVT RIGHT HERE World Tour in US; Watch