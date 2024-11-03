SEVENTEEN celebrates Diwali with Indian fan and dances together on Holiday at SVT RIGHT HERE World Tour in US; Watch

SEVENTEEN made this Diwali special for Indian fans as they celebrated the festival at their concert in the USA along with their fans on their SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE World Tour. The group made a comeback On October 14 with their 12th mini album SPILL THE FEELS and title track Love, Money, Fame featuring DJ Khaled. The group also kicked off their concerts earlier this October.

This Diwali lit up for Indian fans as SEVENTEEN celebrated the festival too. On their SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE World Tour in the USA, an Indian fan held up a banner informing them about Diwali and asking them to perform their song Holiday at their San Antonio concert. This banner caught the attention of the members and they danced to Holiday along with the fan.

Watch the cute moment below.

Jeonghan enlisted for his mandatory military service earlier this October and hence was not involved with the promotion of the album. Additionally, Jun also did not participate in the promotions due to work commitments.

SEVENTEEN kicked off their RIGHT HERE world tour starting October 12 and 13 at Gapyong Stadium. The event was also live-streamed for the global audience.

The group performed at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 and set the stage on fire with their energetic performances to some of their biggest hits like Super, Cheers and more. They also performed some of their classics like Very Nice.

SEVENTEEN is a K-Pop group that consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The members are divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units. Since their debut in 2015, they've gained a global fanbase and numerous awards. The group is known for their hits like Super, God of Music, Very Nice and many more.

