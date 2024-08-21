Pachinko 2: Kim Min Ha, Kim Kang Hoon and more run for life as American war planes enter Japanese air space; watch

Pachinko 2 featuring Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho in the lead roles, has released a new clip, providing a glimpse of the plot. The show follows the story of a generational Korean family's struggles amidst migration and cultural upheaval. As World War 2 looms ahead, the characters scatter to seek safety and refuge.

On August 20, 2024, the production team for the upcoming series Pachinko season 2 released a new clip featuring Kim Min Ha and her family members. In the short video, American warplanes fly over the Japanese villages where Kim Min Ha’s character resides. She and her two sons run as soon as they hear the aircraft and the alarm sirens ring loudly. However, several pamphlets from the sky start to fall on the citizens where a message is written.

Watch clip here-

Kim Min Ha’s elder son Noa reads the pamphlet aloud which directly addresses Japanese citizens, urging them to demand their government to stop the war before it turns brutal. They warn that if Japan doesn't surrender, the situation will worsen. The letters also call on everyone to accept the consequences and begin building a new, better future together. Kim Min Ha, puzzled by the letter's content, asks what the Americans mean by saying things will get worse.

Advertisement

Pachinko is based on a novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee. The story revolves around four generations of a Korean family going through the highs and lows of life. When Korea was still under Japan’s rule, Sun Ja left her family and moved to Koreatown in Osaka, Japan.

Created and written by the showrunner, Soo Hugh, The plot will continue to adapt the remaining story of the novel, which delves deep into the complexities of the characters. Apart from Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ja, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Han Jun Woo, Jung Eun Chae, Kaho Minami, Noh Sang Hyun, Anna Sawai, and Jimmy Simpson were also part of the cast ensemble.

Pachinko Season 2 will premiere on August 23, 2024, with every new episode airing every week on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN reaches new career high as ROMANCE : UNTOLD becomes group’s 1st album to spend 5 weeks on Billboard 200