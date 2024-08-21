ENHYPEN reaches new career high as ROMANCE : UNTOLD becomes group’s 1st album to spend 5 weeks on Billboard 200

ENHYPEN recently made their highly anticipated comeback with their second studio album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD. Even before it was unveiled, the album recorded a whopping 2 million pre-orders, setting the backdrop for its forthcoming success. Now, it has fetched ENHYPEN a new career record as their longest-charting album on the Billboard 200.

On August 21, Billboard announced that ENHYPEN’s ROMANCE : UNTOLD is springing high at No. 77 on this week’s Billboard 200. With this, it became the group’s first album to spend 5 weeks on the esteemed chart.

Back in July, ROMANCE : UNTOLD debuted at No. 2 on the chart, marking their highest-charting album on the Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.

Apart from Billboard 200, ENHYPEN’s second studio album has also bagged some impressive spots on the World Albums chart, holding steady at No. 3 for 4 consecutive weeks.

In addition to this, the album is maintaining its stronghold at No. 4 on both the Top Current Album Sales chart and Top Album Sales. With this, ROMANCE : UNTOLD once again became the fourth best-selling album of this week in the United States.

With the unprecedented success of their latest album, ENHYPEN managed to claim the No. 31 spot on this week’s Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 53rd overall week on the esteemed chart.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN on their many achievements!

On July 12, ENHYPEN released their sophomore studio album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD, with XO (Only If You Say Yes) serving as the title track.

The album features a total of nine songs, including the title track and its English version featuring JVKE, Moonsturck, Your Eyes Only, Hundred Broken Hearts, Brought The Heat Back, Paranormal, Royalty, and Highway 1009.

In the CD version of the album, a bonus track, Highway 1009 (narration), is also included.

The reason behind the success of ROMANCE : UNTOLD is none other than the group itself, which showed exceptional versatility in this album, delving into many genres like alternative R&B, dance-pop, modern pop, soft synth-pop, and rock drum & bass.

Notably, this marks the group’s second Korean-language studio album release after Dimension : Dilemma, which was unveiled 3 years ago. They also have a Japanese studio album, Sadame, in their discography.

