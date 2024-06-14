Park Bo Gum is all set to make his much-anticipated appearance in the upcoming South Korean variety show titled My Name is Gabriel. However, the series has an interesting twist where the celebrity participants will be transforming into different people as they travel across the globe to experience new cultures.

Park Bo Gum takes on a new identity for My Name is Gabriel

On June 14, 2024, the production team of the upcoming variety show, My Name is Gabriel has released an exclusive character poster for Park Bo Bum. In the picture, the actor is given a name tag that reads Ruaidhrí Ó Dálaigh, indicating that he will be changing his identity.

The character Park Bo Gum takes up is originally from Dublin, Ireland, and he will get the opportunity to experience the authentic lifestyle of the country and exchange cultures by meeting new people. Moreover, he is seen holding a music sheet which could be related to the character he will be playing. The poster shows Park Bo Gum performing on the streets, interacting with locals, and cooking.

Furthermore, the character poster for another participant, Park Myung Soo, has also been released. The entertainer will play the role of Wuti Chai from Chiang Mai, Thailand, and lead a new life. In the background, he is seen doing different activities such as riding a motorbike, carrying a baby, and picking out papayas.

More about My Name is Gabriel

The new individual character poster has definitely increased anticipation among fans as they wonder how the participants will spend their time in the new places. The show presents a unique experience where participants take on the challenge of living the real life of a native person from the particular area they will be traveling to for 72 hours. Over the course of three days, they experience the daily routines, challenges, and lifestyle of their assumed identity.

Apart from Park Bo Gum and Park Myung Soo, the series will also star Ji Chang Wook and Yeom Hye Ran. Helmed by PD Kim Tae Ho, who has previously created various shows such as Infinite Challenge, Hangout With Yoo, Seoul Check-in, and more. The show is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2024, through the South Korean network JTBC.

