Will Seo In Guk reunite with Ahn Jae Hyun for BL storyline sequel in Please Don't? Actor reveals to K.Will

Seo In Guk, the famous South Korean actor and singer in his YouTube show talked about the possibilities of the Please Don’t… sequel along with K. Will and Ahn Jae Hyun. Seo In Guk has been entertaining fans with his acting roles and vocals for a long time. Meanwhile, on his YouTube show, he has tried to connect with his fans further. Today, surprising fans with his old friends K.Will and Ahn Jae Hyun, he discussed Please Don’t… sequel.

Seo In Guk in the latest episode of Skipping Interlude had his friends of the famous single Please Don’t… K. Will and Ahn Jae Hyun. He humorously called the song to have earned him the nickname of ‘world gay’. The music video for Please Don’t was released in 2011 and the surprising gay love story took the fans by storm at the time. The music video starred Seo In Guk, Ahn Jae Hyun, and SISTAR's Dasom.

The trio in the show reminisced about the song and its music video. Seo in Guk revealed that he did not know about the gay plot twist till the very end. He thought he loved Dasom and his best friend Ahn Jae Hyun did not know of this. But when they were shooting the music video’s climax he was told to cover Dasom in the photo and make it like Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun are together. Then he finally got to know the surprising ending of the Please Don’t…music video.

K. Will later divulged that he was working on new music and it was almost done. While he was discussing it with Ahn Jae Hyun he thought in the music video for the new song they could continue the story of Please Don’t… Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun also listened to a snippet of the new song, but it was silent for audiences.

Toward the end of the show, Seo In Guk, K. Will and Ahn Jae Hyun sang Please Don’t… While singing the song K. Will announced that a sequel video would be soon coming. Seo In Guk added to wait for World Gay part 2. This was all in fun but we can not stop ourselves from being excited if it does come true.

Seo In Guk’s recent activities

Seo In Guk is a South Korean actor and singer. He recently released a single with Filipino artist Francine Diaz titled My Love. He was last seen in the fantasy drama Death’s Game alongside Park So Dam.

