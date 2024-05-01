TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to a mass death and tragic incident.

Following several days of intense rain, a portion of a highway in southern China collapsed early on Wednesday, killing at least 19, according to local officials. According to a statement from Meizhou city authorities in Guangdong province, a 17.9-meter-long part of the roadway collapsed, sending eighteen cars plummeting down a slope.

Videos and images show flames and smoke rising from a dark pit

Social media users posted footage of a smoldering heap of totaled cars at the bottom of a deep, muddy hole where the highway had once been. A cordon that had been set up a few meters from where the road had given way was surrounded by red-fire engines and people wearing high-visibility vests. Flames could be seen coming from the hole in videos posted on social media.

Guangdong was hit with heavy rain over the past few weeks

Although the reason behind the road collapse on Wednesday is still unknown, Guangdong has recently seen several disasters Over the past two weeks, Guangdong province has seen record-breaking rain, flooding, and hail. It had rained a lot recently, and Meizhou had experienced flooding in some of its villages in early April.

After crossing the area of the road immediately, just before it collapsed, witnesses told local media they heard a huge noise and saw a hole open up several meters wide behind them. Around 500 personnel had been dispatched by the authorities to assist with the rescue effort. According to state broadcaster CCTV, thirty people were brought to the hospital by rescue personnel.

